THE waiting is over and the result of months of preparation will finally be displayed this weekend when the Indoor Hockey World Cup Qualifiers get underway at the Dome in Swakopmund on Friday morning.

With only the winning men and women's teams qualifying for the Indoor World Cup in Berlin, Germany next year, Namibia will have their work cut out, but both Namibian sides are ready for their encounters against South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Namibia's men's team arrived in Swakopmund on Wednesday and coach Trevor Cormack said they are as prepared as can be.

"Our preparations have been as good as it can get and we've done everything possible that we can do. We are quietly confident, but its going to be hard and a lot will depend on the match circumstances on the day," he said.

Cormack said they will have two more training sessions today before completing their preparations with video analysis sessions, which include some of their previous matches against South Africa.

"Our South African-based players arrived last Friday and since then we have had some matches against a B team. The boys are very fit, their ball speed is very good and I'd say this is the best conditioned side I've had in a long time," he said.

"There is a very good vibe amongst the juniors and seniors in the team and I'm extremely excited to see how they will do, so let's see what happens," he added.

The men's team will be captained by the experienced Russel Bartlett and includes a fine mixture of youth and experience. Other experienced campaigners include Siabonga Martins, Tarry Butcher, Kave Tjikuniva, Brynn Cleak and DJ Strauss, while some of the exciting youngsters include Dakota Hansen, Liam Hermanus, Percy Barthram and Nico Jacobs.

Namibia's women's team have been in Swakop since Monday, and completed several training sessions at the Dome while their final one is scheduled for this morning, before the action gets underway on Friday morning.

Coach Erwin Handura was also upbeat.

"Our preparations are on the right track. We've been training at the Dome since Monday, but we haven't had our full squad and some of our players will only arrive today," he said.

Jocelle Deysel who studies at Potchefstroom University arrived on Wednesday, while Gillian Hermanus, who studies at Cape Town Univeristy will arrive on Thursday due to examinations. Marcia Venter, will also only arrive on Thursday due to work commitments.

"We are not full time professionals so we just have to deal with things like work commitments and exams, but the spirit is great and we are all aiming to qualify for the World Cup" Handura said.

The team suffered a shock last weekend when captain and star player Maggie Mengo got injured in a practise match, but Handura said it was not serious and that she would be available from the start.

"Maggie injured her neck, but it wasn't serious and she's 100 percent ready now. She also played in a practise match on Tuesday night and everything went well," he said.

Mengo captains a well-balanced side with experienced players like Deysel, Venter, Jerrica Bartlett and Petro Stofberg, and up-and-coming youngsters like Hermanus, Dure Boshoff, Phia Gerber and Sunelle Ludwig.

Namibia's women's side has improved a lot over the past few years, and since their inaugural victory against South Africa three years ago, they have beaten their southern African neighbours a few more times.

In 2015, Namibia beat South Africa for the first time in South Africa, while South Africa won their last series in Swakopmund 3-2 a year ago.

In that series, South Africa took a 3-0 lead, but Namibia came back to win the final two matches and Handura said it had given them confidence.

"We are improving every time we play them and we want to pick up where we left off against them," he said.

The series starts at 08h45 on Friday morning when South Africa and Zimbabwe's women's teams meet, to be followed by their men's teams at 10h00.

Namibia's women open their account at 13h45 against South Africa, followed by the men at 15h00, while Namibia's women play Zimbabwe at 18h45, followed by the men at 20h00.

The second round of matches take place at the same times on Saturday, after which the top two sides will qualify for the finals on Sunday, with the women's final at 08h45 and the men's final at 10h00.