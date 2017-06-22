NAMIBIAN world champion Julius Indongo's promoter Nestor Tobias on Wednesday said they were busy negotiating with Terence Crawford's camp to organise an historic unification title fight.

With Crawford the WBC and WBO super lightweight champion and Indongo holding the WBA and IBF titles, it will be the first time in 12 years that a unification fight for all four the major belts will take place.

The last time a unification fight involving all four belts took place was in 2005 when Bernard Hopkins lost all four titles to Jermain Taylor.

Tobias said it would be a historic fight for Africa and the world.

"We are trying to get that fight done and we will announce it in due course. We are now just waiting for the final documents to come to make sure this fight will happen... We will be the first in Africa to fight for an undisputed title, so it's history in the making," he said.

Tobias was speaking at the Namibian Police headquarters after he led a boxing delegation on a courtesy call to Inspector General of the Namibian Police, Sebastian Ndeitunga.

The delegation included Indongo, who brought his three world title belts along (WBA, IBF and IBO), former world champion Paulus Moses, and some boxers and trainers from the MTC Nestor Sunshine Boxing Academy.

Both Indongo and Moses are members of the Namibian Police, with Indongo holding the rank of warrant officer and Moses that of chief inspector.

Tobias expressed his appreciation to Ndeitunga and the Namibian Police for assisting Indongo in his boxing career.

"As a promoter I have to keep my boxers in shape, not just physically but also mentally. If he has a kid who is hungry at home he can't concentrate on his fight, so that's why I'd like to thank Inspector General Ndeitunga - we have always got a lot of support from him, to also make sure that our boxers get enough time to train," he said.

Ndeitunga said the Namibian Police had produced many successful sportsmen and women and that they were proud of them.

"We are very proud to see our own men and women in uniform succeed and hoisting the flag of the land of the brave high. Our boxers are our ambassadors wherever they go, so they have to behave in an exemplary manner - they must be polite, courageous, hard working and committed to do their work," he said.

"Warrant officer Indongo, the sky is the limit. As long as you remain disciplined the (Namibian police) system will look after you... I wish you all the success and Nampol is ready to assist you - where we can we will give our athletes enough time to prepare," he added.

Indongo thanked Ndeitunga for his support, saying he would keep the flag flying high.

"I'm very thankful for the encouraging words from my general and my senior. I will remain strong and focussed and get ready for my next fight. I'll keep your words in mind and I'll keep the Namibian flag flying high."