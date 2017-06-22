Angola: Opposition FNLA Defends Council of State Governance Model

Luanda — The Angolan opposition FNLA party will in case of victory in the forthcoming election of 23 August establish a model of governance based on a Council of State and two Houses.

This was said Tuesday in Luanda by the political party's secretary for information and mobilisation, Geovety de Sousa.

Speaking about the election of 23 August this year, Geovety de Sousa said the Upper House would handle the deep matters concerning the nation, while the Lower would accommodate State's and political parties' debates.

The spokesperson for the party said the country's current Unitary State nature should remain unchanged as this enables the governing party to fight all types of segregation.

"The Unitary State is ideal for Angola's political reality, as it enables to congregate all Angolans, regardless of the political ideology of each citizen," said the politician.

As to the electoral system, Geovety de Sousa said FNLA stands for a separate election model, that is an election for the president and another for the parliament, contrary to the present model that joins both into one.

A separate system helps reduce the idea that all in life spins around the president of the Republic as the head of State and provides for a government led by a prime minister, he explained.