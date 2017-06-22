Angola: Parliament Delays Plenary Sessions

Luanda — National Assembly's 7th and 8th plenary sessions initially slated for Thursday and Friday have been adjourned until 28 and 29 this month.

This was announced Wednesday by Parliament spokeswoman, Emília Carlota Dias, adding that the decision emerged from the meeting of the Parliament group leaders of MPLA, UNITA, CASA-CE, PRS and FNLA, chaired by the Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

Speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, Emilia Dias attributed the cancellation of the sessions to the technical issues recorded in the Parliament's computer platform.

She added that the meeting also approved a request by the opposition UNITA for withdrawal of the agenda of one of the sessions from the draft Law on the Mandates of Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), National Police and Intelligence Services.

UNITA finds that the proposal contains very sensitive matters that deserve greater appreciation and attention by MPs, she said.