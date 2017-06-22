21 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Discusses Cooperation With Hungary

Luanda — Angolan Foreign Affairs minister Georges Chikoti is meeting Wednesday in Hungary the minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of that European country, Peter Szijjartó.

The information is expressed in a press release from the Foreign Ministry reached Angop in Luanda, stressing that Georges Chikoti will sign an agreement on economic and technical cooperation.

During his stay in Budapest, the Angolan minister will meet with the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of Hungary, Zsolt Németh.

The Angolan official will also hold talks with the Hungarian-sub-Saharan African Friendship Group of the National Assembly and with the Secretary of State for Economic Development and Economic Regulation, István Lepsúnye.

As for the visit of the Angola official, the European Geopolitical Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisco da Cruz, said there will be discussion to pave the way for the signing of agreement.

The said agreement, he explained, will create a framework conducive to more comprehensive and diversified cooperation between the Republic of Angola and Hungary. "

The Angolan minister is accompanied by the current ambassador of Angola to Hungary and dean of the Group of African Ambassadors, Lizeth Pena.

The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976 and signed the first cooperation agreement in April 1977.

In 1986, with the support of Hungarian economists, the Angolan government tested the first measures for the market-driven economics, after 10-year centrally planned economy.

