Rwanda: Rayon Ease Past Police FC to Seal Cup Semi-Final Slot

Holders Rayon Sports maintained their scintillating form by thrashing Police FC 4-1 yesterday at stade de Kigali to progress to the semi-finals of this year's Peace Cup, on a 6-1 aggregate score.

Fresh from winning this season's league title, Djuma Masudi's Rayon came into this game with a two-goal advantage. However, they showed no sign of complacency as they quick to terrorise Innocent Seninga's side and eventually dumped them out of the tournament, to set up a semi-final tie with Espoir FC.

Impressive Dominique Savio Nshuti broke the deadlock in the 10th minute after a brilliant counterattack and then firing a powerful shot from outside the box that went straight into the back of goalie Marcel Nzarora's net.

Rayon continued to pile pressure on Police and doubled their lead in the 35th minute, thanks to an own goal from centre back Patrick Umwungeri.

The Police defender fouled Nshuti in the 34th minute outside the box and later he failed to clear from a Djabel Manishimwe's free-kick, instead sending the ball into his own goal.

However, at the stroke of half-time, Danny Usengimana pulled one back for Police FC following an assist from Isaie Isonga.

But then things turned from bad to worse for Police FC five minutes into the second half when they were reduced to 10 men after Muhammed Mushimiyimana was shown a straight red card for verbally insulting the referee.

The referee had just awarded a free-kick to the new Azam Rwanda Premier League champions after Mushimiyimana had been judged to have fouled Pierrot Kwizera.

In the 62nd minute, Shassir Nahimana scored the third goal for the Blues after good footwork between Nshuti and Kevin Muhire. Muhire gave a through pass to Nahimana who simply sent the ball into an empty net to make it 3-1.

In the 85th minute, Nahimana made it 4-1 for Rayon Sports with his second goal from a Moustapha Nsengyiyumva's cross.

In the semi-finals, Rayon Sports will face Espoir who knocked out Marines FC on an away goals rule after both sides settled for a goalless draw in Rusizi yesterday. In the first leg on Sunday, they had settled for a 1-all draw in Rubavu.

Meanwhile, APR today host Bugesera FC at Kicukiro ground with APR leading 2-0 from the first leg, while AS Kigali host Amagaju FC at Stade de Kigali.

The two teams had drawn 1-1 in the first leg.

The semi-final round is slated for June 28 while the final is due July 4 on the occasion of the National Liberation Day.

The eventual winners will represent Rwanda in the 2018 CAF Confederation Cup.

Thursday

Peace Cup quarterfinals

Second leg

APR FC Vs Bugesera FC 3:30p.m

AS Kigali Vs Amagaju FC

Wednesday

Rayon Sports 4-1 Police FC (*agg 6-1)

Espoir FC 0-0 Marines FC (*agg 1-1)