Liberia: Koica Donates Oxygen Equipment to JFD Hospital

The Jackson Fiah Doe Memorial Regional Referral Hospital in Tappita, Nimba County has received an oxygen generating machine procured by Jhpiego, an affiliate of the John Hopkins University in the United States.

The machine, which was installed recently at the J.F.D Hospital, was purchased under the Supporting Safe Quality Services (SQSS), a US$2.5 million program that is being funded by the Korean International Cooperation Agency or KOICA. The program has a lifespan of one year and is intended to provide medical equipment and logistics to both the Jackson F. Doe Hospital in Tappita and the Redemption Hospital in Monrovia, respectively.

Meanwhile, the administrator of the Jackson F. Doe Hospital, Mr. Thomas Kpelewah, has described the installation of an oxygen generating plant at the hospital a dream comes through.

Commenting on the operation and maintenance of the machine, he says three staffs of the hospital have been trained to run the equipment, while the Ministry of Health has also assigned a resident biomedical engineer there to help with the maintenance work.

Mr. Kpelewah notes that getting oxygen at the facility twice a week has been a great challenge for the administration, considering the deplorable road network from Tappita to Ganta, Nimba County, including stress and expenses associated with the process. He says with the availability of own oxygen generator, it will now be less stressful and less costly to have regular oxygen at the hospital.

He commends Jhpiego and partners for the donation, which he describes as timely, and points out that the machine is a great morale for the hospital because it will help them shift from volume base service to value base service in terms of providing quality health services to all Liberians and foreign nationals.