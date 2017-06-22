Liberia: PYJ, Weah Fail!

A report by the Institute for Research and Democratic Development on the performance of the 53rd Liberian Legislature for 2016 has graded both Senators George Manneh Weah of Montserrado County and Prince Yormie Johnson of Nimba County as failures.

Senator Weah is Presidential hopeful and Standard Bearer for the Coalition for Democratic Change, while Senator Johnson is Political Leader for the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction party.

Ironically, both senators served on the ECOWAS Parliament and have been at each other's throats for sometimes now.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, 20 June in Monrovia, the Executive Director of IREDD, Mr. Harold Aidoo, says both senators received the lowest plenary attendance, lowest in floor debate and chambers participation.

Others in similar category are Sen. Varney Sherman of Grand Cape County and Sen. Matthew N. Jaye of River Gee County, respectively.Mr. Aidoo asserts that the five senators combined received an average performance score of "F", though he notes that both Weah and Johnson frequently attend ECOWAS Parliament.

As though the report was squarely intended to expose the presidential hopeful's weaknesses at the Liberian Legislature, the Legislative Performance Report Card reveals that Senators George Weah of Montserrado, Prince Y. Johnson of Nimba, and Marshall A. Dennis of Grand Gedeh Counties also got the highest distant times amongst the five senators with 28 distant times.

While Senators Johnson and Weah sink with low points, Bong County Representative Prince Moye obtains exceptionally "A+" in attendance.The report further notes that during the period under review, the House of Representatives conducted 78 plenary sessions, while the Liberian Senate held 80 sessions, respectively.

Aidoo discloses that 14 members of the House of Representatives almost attended all of the plenary sittings, including Representative Prince K. Moye of Bong County, who was present in all 78 plenary sittings, receiving an "A+" average.

Other Representatives with higher scores are: Mary M. Karwor, Robert Siaway, Mambu M. Sonni, Emmanuel Zoe Pennue, Morias T. Waylee, Julie F. Wiah, Clarence Massaquoi, Bill Twehnway, Henry B. Fahnbulleh, Adolph B. Lawrence, Christian S. Chea, Charles K. Bardyl and Jeremiah W.N. McCauley, receiving average scores of "A", respectively.

IREDD highlights that in the Liberian Senate, five senators received highest marks for plenary attendance, namely; Senators Francis S. Paye of Rivercess, Albert Chie of Grand Kru, George Tengbeh of Lofa, Jewel Howard Taylor of Bong and J. Milton Teahjay of Sinoe Counties, respectively with average scores of "A" for active plenary attendance.

The report says nine members of the House of Representatives got the lowest attendance during plenary session. They include: Representatives Alex J. Tyler, Haja F. Siryon, Alfred G. Koiwood, Gertrude Larmin and Deputy Speaker Hans M. Barchure, receiving average scores of "D"

Representatives Alex C. Grant, Roland Cooper, and James Banney disgracefully received average scores of "F", the report concludes.