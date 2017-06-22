Liberia: The White-Chickens At Capitol Hill

The Institute for Research and Democratic Development or IREDD's Legislative Report Card for 2016 has painted a grim picture for members of the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate with some lawmakers scoring low marks and others receiving high scores.

The report released here on June 19, details the 30 new bills were introduced at the Capitol during the 2016 data collection process by individual lawmakers with 12 coming from the Liberian Senate and 18 from the House of Representatives, respectively. A total of 78 plenary sessions were conducted in the House of Representatives, while the Liberian Senate held 80 plenary sessions.

According to the report, 14 representatives introduced the 18 bills, specifically from Representatives Bhofal Chambers of Maryland County and Roland Opee Cooper of District#1 Margibi County. Both Lawmakers wrote three bills each.

Others are: Representatives Emmanuel Zoe Pennue, Grand Gedeh County, Edward Karfiah of Bong County, J. Christian Chea of River Gee County, George S. Mulbah of Bong County, Edwin Snowe of Montserrado County, James Binney of Maryland County, Thomas Fallah of Montserrado County, Richard M. Tingban of Nimba County, Alex Grant of Grand Gedeh County, Henry Fahnbulleh of Montserrado County and Johnson Toe Chea.

The seven bills introduced in the Liberian Senate came from Senators Geraldine Doe Sherif of Montserrado County, Nyonblee K. Lawrence of Grand Bassa County, J. Milton Teahjay of Sinoe County, Jewel Howard Taylor of Bong County, Prince Y. Johnson of Nimba County, Morris Saytumah of Bomi County and Dr. Peter Coleman of Grand Kru County.

Of the 78 sessions held in the Lower House, 14 lawmakers attended all including Representatives Prince K. Moye of Bong County, Mary M. Karwor, Robert Siaway, Mambu M. Sonni, Emanuel Z. Pennue, Morias T. Waylee, Julie F. Wiah, Clarence Massaquoi, Bill Twehway, Henry B. Fahnbulleh, Adolph B. Lawrence, Christian S. Chea, Charles K. Bardyl and Jeremiah W.N. McCauley.

In the senate, five senators received high marks for plenary attendance, namely; Senators Francis S. PAYE of Rivercess, Albert Chie of Grand Kru, George Tengbeh of Lofa, Jewel Howard Taylor of Bong and J. Milton Teahjay of Sinoe.