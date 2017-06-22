Liberia: War-Affected Youths Acquire Skills

Camp for Peace Liberia (CFP) - a local NGO with support from the United States Workers Union of Canada, has ended two days business training for youths in Zorzor and Salayea districts, Lofa County, northern Liberia. Executive Director B. Abel Learwellie, says the training is part of a project titled, "War Affected Youth Rehabilitation Program."

Mr. Learwellie continues that the program targets former child soldiers and ex-combatants, who were re-integrated into society, but experience exclusion due their participation in the civil conflict. He explains that the goal is to rehabilitate them into full economic and social participation, transforming them from an ongoing challenge to becoming a considerable asset to their communities.

The two-day training in Zorzor brought together over 20 war-affected youth from the two districts, who have graduated from nine months vocational skills training in various disciplines backed by psychosocial support to improve their socio-economic status for job opportunities and livelihood sustainability.

According to him, since 2012, Camp for Pace Liberia has graduated over 150 war-affected youths in various disciplines, including literacy, life and vocation education, agriculture, carpentry, masonry, plumbing, electricity, drafting and construction.

The CFP boss praises the youths for their commitment and dedication to acquiring knowledge that will provide them a space and voice to take their rightful places back in society. He also expresses gratitude to his partners for contributions they have made and continue to make towards Liberia's post-war development.