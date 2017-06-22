Liberia: Uphold Ethical Standards

The President of the Press Union of Liberia or PUL, Charles Cuffey, is cautioning media practitioners in the country to uphold best ethical standards in their reportage, stressing that journalists have responsibility to be fair in their reportage.

Mr. Cuffey spoke recently at the closure of a two-day workshop for journalists across the country, saying "Today, we are very excited to have UNESCO partnering with the PUL to have these kinds of training for our journalists in this country."

He says the PUL is very grateful as the workshop will provide the platform for journalists to interact with political actors to enable them have a clearer picture of the inner working of the media in Liberia, and creates a cordial working relationship that will minimize crimes against journalists, and attacks by political actors and political institutions against the media.

"We further want to caution them to exercise restrain as they deal with the media, and we also want to urge every journalist to remain professional and uphold ethical standards", he continues.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cuffey has frowned on the social media here, saying some messages on social media have the propensity to create disharmony in the country."What the PUL deems necessary is to make sure that this electoral process is well reported; if there will be any disruption to this electoral process that should not come from the media".

The two-day workshop, which was organized under the auspices of the Center for Media Studies and Peace Building with support from UNESCO brought together Reporters from five counties, including Grand Cape Mount, Margibi, Bong, Grand Bassa, and Montserrado counties, respectively aimed at strengthening capacity, and empowering young journalists to monitor good governance, democratic participation, and peaceful transition in Liberia.