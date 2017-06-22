Liberia: U.S. Based Group Predicts Fraud in October Elections, If...

Emancipation Movement of Liberia or EMOL, a Liberian peace building advocacy organization based in the United States of America is expressing serious apprehension over the decision by the National Elections Commission (NEC) to allow non-listed individuals on the official voter's roster to vote in the October's Presidential and Legislative elections, saying this could be a recipe for fraud, uncertainty, and the resurrection of conflict here.

EMOL Executive Director Jarwinken Wiah, in a statement released on Tuesday, 20 June wonders how one could possess a voter's registration card when his or her name is not on the official voter's roster. He says if such situation derived from logistical or any unforeseen errors, the Commission should announce a two-week ad-hoc registration process to correct the situation to prevent fraud and confusion in the electoral process.

The EMOL boss continues that the last thing Liberians both at home and abroad would need at this critical time in the country's history is uncertainty and confusion arising from electoral fraud.

The organization calls on all Liberians irrespective of political affiliations or candidate of choice for the presidency and the House of Representatives to speak out against the seeming cloud of uncertainty hanging over the 2017 elections by the decision of the NEC.