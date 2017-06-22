Namibia: Bird Count At the Coast

The Coastal Environmental Trust of Namibia is gearing up for this year's Walvis Bay winter bird count which will take place at the end of next month.

According to Peter Bridgeford, the count will take place on 15 and 16 July on the property of the Walvis Bay Salt Refiners.

"The company has given us access to the whole property during the count. We also use the lookout as the lunch spot and where we will meet to hand in our counts. Walvis Bay Salt Refiners also supports the count financially. Many thanks to them," Bridgeford said in a statement issued on Monday.

The last bird count at the coast (the summer count) was held in March this year where a total of 118 947 birds were recorded in the Ramsar site.

A total of 18 609 Greater and 19 300 lesser flamingos were recorded while 16 289 curlew sandpiper were counted.

Bridgeford says the first count took place in 1983, and although counts are not perfect, not many places can boast of a count going back more than 30 years.

He said figures are sent to the Ministry Environment and Tourism, and Holger Kolberg, the Namibian coordinator. He eventually sends all the Namibian figures to Wetlands International, based in England.