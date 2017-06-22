Namibia: Airport CEO Suspended

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) board has suspended chief executive Tamer El-Kallawi and head of engineering Courage Silombela, pending an investigation.

NAC chairperson Rodgers Kauta announced in a media statement yesterday that El-Kallawi and Silombela had been suspended with full pay, pending the outcome of "a full investigation into alleged transgressions that came to the attention of the board".

"Due to the seriousness of the alleged transgressions and provisions of the disciplinary code, the board had no other choice than to place them under immediate suspension," he said.

Kauta said the suspensions did not constitute disciplinary action, or imply that the two were guilty.

"The suspension was done with the full approval and knowledge of the minister of public enterprises and the Ministry of Works and Transport," Kauta said. Sources have indicated that human resources manager Josephine Soroses will act as CEO.

The statement did not give details of the alleged transgressions. The Namibian could not establish what El-Kallawi's alleged transgressions were, but those familiar with Silombela's case said he faces allegations of bribery, negligence, tampering with documents and fraud.

The suspension of senior executives at the NAC has become the norm over the years.

However, in this instance, it appears to have been inevitable.

The suspension of the duo comes two weeks after The Namibian reported that the board wants to reverse several deals entered into by the parastatal, including the contract for phase two renovations at the Ondangwa airport in the north.

It is unclear how much the second phase would cost, while the first phase cost N$208 million.

In addition, the new board wants to cancel the N$150 million contract to upgrade security systems at the Hosea Kutako International Airport and the Eros airport in Windhoek.

The new board is also against the implementation of the N$7 billion expansion works at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

The controversial international airport contract also involved El-Kallawi, who travelled to Mozambique and China at the expense of Anhui Foreign Economic Construction, which was awarded the initial contract.

Silombela is the same official who was accused of modifying tender documents in 2014 to favour a specific company which had put in a bid for the contract to instal surveillance cameras at national airports.

Silombela was accused of tampering with documents to favour a company called Syntex Technologies, which had lodged a bid of N$15 million, while Schoemans quoted N$7 million for the same job.

Schoemans took the NAC to court over that tender. The court then directed the NAC to re-evaluate the tender and to re-award it. Sources have said the two executives are also paying for the sins of the previous board.