22 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya/Uganda: Chisanga to Start as Simbas Hunt on Uganda

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — Newcastle Falcons ace Joshua Chisanga and fly half Isaac Adimo are the only changes made for the Kenya Simbas starting XV that will lock horns with visitors Uganda Rugby Cranes in the second leg of the Elgon Cup to be played at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday.

The match will also double up as Africa Gold Cup opening fixture and the Jerome Paarwater side will be seeking to start on a high in their quest to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup as well as reclaiming the continental title that they last won in 2013.

There is also a first appearance for KCB's Kenny Andola and a first call up for Mwamba's Brad Owako who will be line to make his Simbas debut.

The duo, who will start off the bench make the match day 23 in place of Biko Adema who is unavailable due to work commitments and Kelvin Masai.

20 year old Steve "Security" Otieno is also in line for his Simba's debut. Otieno replaces Martin Owila who is rested for this clash.

Kenya head into the match with a five point advantage after overcoming Ugandans 18-23 in the first leg played in Kampala a fortnight ago.

-Simbas squad-

15.Tony Opondo, 14. Darwin Mukidza (captain), 13. David Ambunya, 12. Patrice Agunda, 11. Jacob Ojee, 10. Isaac Adimo, 9. Samson Onsomu, 1. Moses Amusala, 2. Peter Karia, 3. Dennis Karani, 4. Simon Muniafu, 5. Oliver Mang'eni, 6. Eric Kerre, 7. Davis Chenge, 8. Joshua Chisanga Replacements 16. Philip Ikambili, 17. James Kubasu, 18. Curtis Lilako , 19. George Nyambua, 20. Steve Otieno, 21. Kenny Andola, 22. Brad Owako, 23. Leo Seje.

Kenya

'Eating' Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway

As the stories on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) recently launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta continued to bubble -… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.