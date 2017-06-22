Kenya/Uganda: Chisanga to Start as Simbas Hunt on Uganda

Nairobi — Newcastle Falcons ace Joshua Chisanga and fly half Isaac Adimo are the only changes made for the Kenya Simbas starting XV that will lock horns with visitors Uganda Rugby Cranes in the second leg of the Elgon Cup to be played at the RFUEA Grounds on Saturday.

The match will also double up as Africa Gold Cup opening fixture and the Jerome Paarwater side will be seeking to start on a high in their quest to qualify for the 2019 Rugby World Cup as well as reclaiming the continental title that they last won in 2013.

There is also a first appearance for KCB's Kenny Andola and a first call up for Mwamba's Brad Owako who will be line to make his Simbas debut.

The duo, who will start off the bench make the match day 23 in place of Biko Adema who is unavailable due to work commitments and Kelvin Masai.

20 year old Steve "Security" Otieno is also in line for his Simba's debut. Otieno replaces Martin Owila who is rested for this clash.

Kenya head into the match with a five point advantage after overcoming Ugandans 18-23 in the first leg played in Kampala a fortnight ago.

-Simbas squad-

15.Tony Opondo, 14. Darwin Mukidza (captain), 13. David Ambunya, 12. Patrice Agunda, 11. Jacob Ojee, 10. Isaac Adimo, 9. Samson Onsomu, 1. Moses Amusala, 2. Peter Karia, 3. Dennis Karani, 4. Simon Muniafu, 5. Oliver Mang'eni, 6. Eric Kerre, 7. Davis Chenge, 8. Joshua Chisanga Replacements 16. Philip Ikambili, 17. James Kubasu, 18. Curtis Lilako , 19. George Nyambua, 20. Steve Otieno, 21. Kenny Andola, 22. Brad Owako, 23. Leo Seje.