Liberia: Chief Justice Korkpor Inducts Two Judges Into Office

Monrovia — Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor has inducted into office two judges at the Temple of Justice.

Judges Sheapolor Dunbar and Serena Garlawolo took the oath of office Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at the conference hall of Criminal Court "B".

Judge Dunbar holds 18 years of experience as a lawyer and he is a longtime prosecutor.

He served as a lawyer at Pierre & Tweh Law Firm in Monrovia. He was inducted to serve as a relieving judge.

Judge Garlawolo took the oath of office to serve as one of the judges of Criminal Court "E" (Rape Court). She's a one-time County Attorney for Bong County.

As Judge of the Criminal Court "E", she takes the place of the late Judge Joseph Fayiah who died early this year after a brief illness.

She's the third female to serve the court since its establishment in 2009.

Prior to her appointment, she served as a member of the prosecutor team at the Ministry of Justice.

Judge Garlawolo takes on her new appointment amidst a huge number of pre-trial detainees being held for rape.

The two judges were appointed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in May based on the recommendation of Chief Justice Korkpor.

In his statement, Chief Justice Korkpor said President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf made the right choice by appointing the two judges but noted that they are coming to the Judiciary at a critical time in the country's history when the country is heading to the elections.

Chief Justice Korkpor reiterated that election is essential for those that will be legitimized to control the government and warned the judges that the Judiciary was not the place for politics.

"In the Judiciary, we live by the Judicial Cannon as our guide, whenever you step outside, we will punish you."

"Welcome and be free to join the ranks and files of the Judiciary," said Chief Justice Korkpor who called on the newly appointed judges to be fair in their judgments and exercise the concept of non-alliance.

Judge Dunbar who spoke on behalf of the two judges said they intend to try to do everything humanly possible to perform the tasks for which they were appointed and promised that they will absolutely do nothing contrary that will bring the Judiciary into public disrepute.

"We will absolutely do nothing contrary that will bring the Judiciary into public disrepute, but we ask you to pray for us as we embark on this journey," said Cllr. Dunbar.