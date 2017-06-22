Liberia: 'Apologize for Country-Congau Rhetoric' - Liberty Party Says UP Presidential Candidate Call 'A Little Too Late'

Monrovia — The Deputy Campaign Spokesperson for the opposition Liberty Party, Menipakei Dumoe says while the party welcomes the recent caution from Vice President Joseph Boakai toward his supporters against preaching the divisive Congou-Country rhetoric, the candidate for the ruling party in the upcoming Presidential elections must go beyond the caution and lead the way in erasing divisive politics from the electoral process.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica Wednesday, Mr. Dumoe it is welcoming that the Vice President has finally seen the errors of his ways and changed tactics but charged that the Liberty Party sees his admonition as too little too late.

"We believe an apology to the Liberian people and the peoples of the sisterly countries that spent blood and treasure to bring peace in Liberia deserve more."

Said Mr. Dumoe: "For Boakai to be taken seriously he must go beyond mere warnings and actually take action against people at the very top of his campaign to show he means what he says."

In Buchanan, Grand Bassa County last Saturday, VP Boakai called for an end to divisiveness while laying claim to what is considered to be the territory of Liberty Party's Charles Walker Brumskine.

"We are here by your invitation because you feel that this place is a place for all."

"So, you told us, nobody should lay claim on Grand Bassa, Grand Bassa is for all, and it's for all Liberians."

"So, we are here by your invitation and that's why all of us in time past have laid claim here because we believe that this is the county for all of us," the Vice President said.

He added that no nation has been built where the people are predominantly native.

"To the ownership of these people is not just by being born here but by making sure that they are elevated to the level that they can serve their country."

On Wednesday however, Mr. Dumoe accused the Vice President of gambling Liberia's fragile peace which has given him a whole lot including a US$2 million dollars annual budget and the many perks of office that have raised concerns and alarm amongst people especially in the face of the high levels of poverty.

Mr. Dumoe averred that Article 79 (d) of the Constitution forbids ethnic politics and that the National Elections Commission would be within its rights to withdraw the certificate of the ruling party if the rhetoric continues unabated.

"It is important to also add that the LP believes that no one can prosper in a divided nation.

"This is why the UP is working to consolidate national unity and reconciliation as a first step toward building a new, more prosperous and fairer Liberia."

"We believe an apology to the Liberian people and the peoples of the sisterly countries that spent blood and treasure to Liberia find peace."