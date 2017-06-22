20 June 2017

Zimbabwe: Fastjet Launches Additional Flights to Johannesburg and Victoria Falls

Low cost carrier fastjet, has increased the number of flights on its routes between Harare and Johannesburg and from Harare to Victoria Falls, in response to strong passenger demand.

On its route between Harare and Johannesburg, fastjet Zimbabwe will now offer up to three daily return flights with effect from July 1 2017.

This represents an addition of 12 flights per week on this strategic route between the two cities, providing passengers' added flexibility to manage their diaries - a particularly important consideration for business travellers who travel this route frequently.

Due to seasonal demand, fastjet Zimbabwe has also added a fifth weekly flight every Monday between July 17 and September 11 on its route between Harare and Victoria Falls.

By offering a total of 50 flights per week with the newly announced schedule, fastjet Zimbabwe would be taking people places and offering passengers more convenient travel options - whether for business or for leisure - at affordable fares.

"fastjet has realised considerable success in attracting travellers to its service between Harare and Johannesburg as well as domestically between Harare and Victoria Falls," the airline's regional marketing executive, Faith Chaitezvi said.

"The addition of the fifth seasonal flight from Harare to Victoria Falls also provides our passengers with increased travel option choices to visit the Falls during one if its peak seasons, when its water is at its highest," she said.

Tickets for the additional flights to and from Harare are already on sale, with one-way fares to Johannesburg starting from $100 and fares to Victoria Falls starting from $49,50 including taxes and airport charges.

fastjet recently elected to quote all-inclusive fares on its Zimbabwean routes, and suggests that travellers book 21 days in advance of their intended departure date to take advantage of its best priced, all-inclusive fares.

"Our all-inclusive price makes it simpler and more transparent for our passengers to choose and book their flights," said Chaitezvi.

