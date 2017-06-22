Namibia: Cybercrime Bill Flawed - Civil Society

Unauthorised access to communications, warrant-less surveillance and interception and a lack of personal data and privacy protection are some of the main concerns voiced by civil society organisations over the draft provisions of the Electronic Transactions and Cybercrime Bill.

The deadline to submit comments on the bill lapsed last Friday after it was put out for public comment by the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) in mid-May, and some of the submissions expressed overwhelming concern that the draft law could infringe on constitutionally protected rights.

A joint submission by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) and the Access to Information in Namibia (Action) Coalition states: "Of utmost concern is that various sections of the bill appear to enable warrant-less search and seizure operations, while other sections seem to allow for a system of secret warrants and unauthorised access by state agents."

The IPPR-Action submission finds that the "constitutionality of some provisions, along with those of concern in the Communications Act, are highly debatable and challengeable".

According to the IPPR-Action statement, such invasive practices threaten to undermine the right to privacy enshrined in the Namibian Constitution. "The draft law does not in any way adequately provide for personal data protection, or proscribe the rights of data subjects, in line with international best practice."

And of equal concern is the absence in the bill of measures that encourage transparency and accountability. The organisations also said the bill appears to weaken the encryption software and technologies; that there appears to be no oversight over ministerial decision-making powers; and that service providers, such as MTC and Telecom Namibia, are treated too leniently in terms of responsibility for harmful content being transmitted via their internet services.

They called for the withdrawal of the bill and for the drafting of a cybercrime following a comprehensive multi-stakeholder consultation process.

The Namibia Media Trust (NMT) said they would caution that hastily passing a bill into law which is both blemished and legally problematic on issues as important as cybersecurity and cybercrime will undoubtedly culminate in the erosion of individual rights in the areas of access to information and privacy, among others.

While NMT said there is clear necessity for such a law, the trust also called for the withdrawal of the bill and for new consultations.

The Namibian understands that other organisations also made submissions to the MICT by last Friday's deadline.