South Africa: President Zuma to Host DRC President

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma will on Sunday host the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila Kabange, in Pretoria.

President Kabila will be on an official visit to South Africa, where he will attend the 10th session of the South Africa-Democratic Republic of Congo Bi-National Commission (BNC).

The Heads of State will co-chair the BNC, which is aimed at further deepening bilateral and economic relations between the two countries. During the summit of the BNC, the two Presidents will review bilateral cooperation, as well as review progress made with the implementation of bilateral projects.

The Heads of State will further consider the reports of the Ministerial Commission on the implementation of the signed agreements, as well as the commitments and recommendations made at the ninth session of the BNC.

The ninth session of the BNC was held in Kinshasa, DRC, from 15 - 16 October 2015, when President Zuma visited that country at the invitation of President Kabila.

"These commitments and recommendations concern cooperation projects in the fields of politics and governance, defence and security, economy, finance and infrastructure as well as social and humanitarian affairs," said the Presidency on Wednesday.

Trade relations between South Africa and the DRC continue to show an upward trajectory, as South Africa is the DRC's biggest supplier of foreign goods and services, providing more than 20% of that country's total imports. South Africa's investments in the DRC are in mining, services and communications, among others.

Export products to the DRC from South Africa include machinery and base metals, while imports from the DRC include machinery, mineral products and base metals. Exports to the DRC in 2016 amounted to R11 848 032, while imports from the DRC were at R1 377 201 and total trade in 2016 was R12 861 233.

The two Presidents will also use the opportunity presented by the BNC to exchange views on peace, security, stability and development on the continent, with a particular focus on the Great Lakes Region.

Sunday's meeting of the two leaders will be held at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria and is scheduled to get underway at 10 am.