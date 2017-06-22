Evidence gathered during the investigation of an alleged tax refund scam that may have cost the Ministry of Finance more than N$100 million will now be sent to the prosecutor general for a decision to be taken about the prosecution of the 19 people so far charged in the matter.

This was said by public prosecutor Laura Mabuku when 18 of the people arrested and charged in connection with the alleged scam made their latest appearance in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday. One of the accused was not at court because of illness, magistrate Alweendo Venatius was also told.

The purpose of yesterday's court appearance by the 19 accused was to be for the taking of a plea on the charges they are facing at this stage, but Mabuku informed the magistrate that she had instructions from the prosecutor general not to ask them to plead, and to instead send the docket of the case to the PG's office.

A decision should then be taken about the further course the case would be taking.

With the Anti-Corruption Commission having completed its investigations, three defence lawyers representing the eight accused still remaining in custody told magistrate Venatius that their clients would again be applying to be granted bail. Previous bail applications by them have not succeeded.

The 19 accused - three Namibians and 16 Angolan citizens - were arrested at the end of November and start of December 2015.

They are accused of having fraudulently claimed value-added tax (VAT) refunds totalling more than N$114 million from the Ministry of Finance from the start of 2014 to December 2015.

At this stage, they are being charged with a count of conspiring to commit fraud, forgery and uttering, a count of corruptly using false documents, a charge of corruptly giving a false document to an agent of the company Aveshe Consultancy, which manages VAT refunds on behalf of the Ministry of Finance, and with fraud, forgery and uttering.

The charges are based on allegations that the accused were involved in the use of forged tax invoices, VAT claim forms and customs documentation to claim VAT refunds from the Ministry of Finance. The tax refund claims are alleged to have been based on false information that goods had been bought in Namibia and then exported, entitling the buyers to a refund of the VAT they had paid on the goods.

A former employee of Aveshe Consulting, Mamsy Nuuyoma (29), is the second accused in the case. She spent almost three months in police custody before she was granted N$50 000 bail in February last year.

The two other Namibian accused and eight Angolan citizens charged in the matter have also been released on bail, leaving another eight Angolans in custody.