Liberia: VP Boakai Wants Legislative Support

Vice President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has urged the National Legislature to give full and urgent attention to the passage of the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill into law, a LACC press release said yesterday.

Speaking at a resort in Monrovia when he delivered the keynote address at a one-day colloquium on the passage of the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill organized by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) in collaboration with USAID/LPAC, he said the passage of the law will protect and motivate whistleblowers and witnesses in the fight against corruption and help strengthen government's efforts in dealing with the issue of corruption in society.

The Vice President enumerated several steps taken by the government in the fight against corruption, including the issuance of Executive Order numbers 38 and 55 for members of the Executive Branch of government to declare their income, assets and liabilities, the passage of the Code of Conduct, Freedom of Information Act, adoption of a National Anti-Corruption Strategy, revamping of the GAC, establishment of LEITI, IAA, FIA, LRA and the Law Reform Commission.

The VP expressed government's commitment to breaking the chain of corruption, which he noted would help provide good education, healthcare delivery services and social protection for all.

"I do feel embarrassed that every time we face our partners, we are either asking them for a favor or thanking them for one we have received," the Vice President said.

Remarks were made by the acting chairperson of the LACC, chairman of the House Standing Committee on Governance, Minister of Justice, Representative of the SRSG, the EU Ambassador, USAID/LPAC Chief of Party and the ECOWAS Ambassador.

The one-day colloquium was intended to solicit the support of the Legislature for the passage of the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Bill into Law.

It was also aimed at raising awareness among civil society organizations (CSOs) and other state actors on the importance of the Whistleblower and Witness Protection Law in Liberia.