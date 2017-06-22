Liberia: Can Liscr FC Maintain Unbeaten Record?

Though LISCR FC Coach Tapha Manneh revealed when he took over coaching assignment in Liberia that it would be a difficult moment for him as a foreign Coach, he managed to lead the team through its first five matches without conceding a defeat.

The team has continued its unbeaten run throughout the season and are now seated 2nd on the league table with 33 points from 17 matches and are now four points behind the league leaders.

The team could have been on top of the table at this moment, but drew nine matches; some of which they had opportunities to collect all of the three points.

"I think we are unfortunate to be in the current position otherwise we should have topped the league but we drew some of our games," he said.

The opportunities were provided to the team during some of those matches after their opponents were reduced to 10 and 9 men, but could not ultilize them.

Despite the draws, on the other hand, he admitted that one is better than zero. The one point collected from thoses matches and the protest won against FC Fassel for featuring an illeagal player put the team in a position that could not give them the championship if their rivals, Fassel FC, fall prey in their last five matches.

In the previous meetings with their last five opponents (MC Breweries, Jubilee FC, LPRC Oilers, Invincible Eleven and Keitrace FC), LISCR won two and drew three.

The Shipping Boys in phase one of the league secured wins against IE(2-0) and and MC Breweries (1-0) that marked their third win out of the first seven league matches.

With five matches remaing for the Shipping Boys, Coach Manneh has said that his team is not sure of winning the 2016/2017 LFA Championship, but has expressed confidence that his team is going to win their last five matches in the league.

The last time the Shipping Boys kept an unbeaten run was under former Coach Gabriel Johns that went 19 games unbeaten.

If LISCR FC goes unbeaten for the entire season, this will be the first time that a team has gone unbeaten in the LFA 1st division championship, and Coach Manneh will become the first foreign coach to go unbeaten in the entire season.

Can LISCR FC maintain their unbeaten record?