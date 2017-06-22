Liberia: Brac-Liberia Conducts Weather Info Sharing Workshop

BRAC-Liberia recently conducted training for 21 leaders of Community Based Organizations (CBOs) in Weather Information Sharing Operations at its Training and Resource Center in Kingsville, Careysburg.

The training will help farmers improve their yields. "From our Disaster Risk Assessment Report, storms, floods, and droughts are visible factors of climate change affecting farming activities in the country, BRAC-Liberia disaster risk management specialist Decontee Saytarkon said.

"BRAC-Liberia will partner with CARI to provide weather information to farmers around the country," Saytarkon said.

Leaders of CBOs who attended the training were chosen from Monterrado, Margibi, Bomi, Grand Cape Mount, Bong and Grand Bassa counties.

The workshop which was part of the ongoing EU funded "Pro Act Project" was meant to educate volunteer CBO leaders on weather calculation during the rainy season, weather radiation calculation and the techniques for reducing agricultural disasters and risks.

He said the initiative, which is starting on a low scale, will ease the impact of some climatic challenges like drought, floods and storms that farmers are faced with in some parts of the country.

Additionally, Saytarkon said BRAC-Liberia will develop a communications channel with CARI weather stations to make available weather information to farmers through BRAC-Liberia volunteer CBOs.

Freeman K. Blackie, an agro-meteorologist and ICT officer at CARI, who was a facilitator of the workshop, said that the twelve weather stations will help farmers with daily weather information that could result in new farming technologies to make farming easier.

The twelve weather stations are funded by the EU and are undergoing construction by the Liberian Government through CARI in various county capitals, including Kakata, Tubmanburg, Robertsport, Voinjama, Barclayville, Harbel, Gbarnga, Tapita, Buchanan, Sanniquillie and Monrovia.