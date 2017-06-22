Namibia: Govt Tackles Loan Sharks

Exorbitant fees charged by cash loans and other microlenders could be a thing of the past if a new bill tabled in parliament this week by finance minister Calle Schlettwein becomes law.

He tabled the Usury Amendment Bill on Tuesday in the National Assembly.

Schlettwein said the Usury Act - which regulates how much financial institutions charge customers who borrow money - did not cover fees charged by microlenders.

"It is therefore necessary to make specific provisions for microlenders in the act," he stated.

The Usury Act defines microlending as a loan under N$50 000, which should be repaid over a maximum period of 60 months.

Schlettwein said the proposed changes are aimed at setting limits on loan interest charges.

"The legislative intent is to ensure that maximum caps could be placed on microlending charges, similar to other moneylenders and credit players that are currently regulated," he added.

According to him, the changes will protect customers, and promote access to credit.

Schlettwein said one of the changes to the Usury Act was the inclusion of the term "microlending transaction" in the definition of "finance charges".

Also included are the terms "microlender", "Microlending Act", "microlending transaction" and "Namfisa".

Another proposed change would empower the registrar (Namfisa CEO) to set maximum finance charge rates in connection with microlending transactions.

"These amendments will strengthen the powers of Namfisa [Namibia Financial Institutions Supervisory Authority] relating to the supervision and oversight of microlenders, while contributing to the protection of consumers, without compromising business growth," he stated.

Schlettwein said the current law prohibits or prevents government from tackling exploitative lending practices of entities such as cash loan companies.

"With these amendments, the same basic principles will now be applicable to microlenders," he said, adding that Namfisa's hands are currently tied.

"This leaves a significant portion of the population, who are being serviced by the microlending industry, without adequate protection from abuse in a very lopsided contractual relationship," the minister stressed.

The new law comes after years of complaints that some cash loan operators have been taking advantage of clients by charging them over 30% interest.

Namfisa figures show that cash loan operators in Namibia issued loans worth about N$850 million last year.

Namfisa corporate communications manager Victoria Muranda told Nampa this year that cash loan companies should abide by regulations which state that the maximum interest they could charge should not exceed two times the average prime rate.

Namibia's prime rate is 10,75%, and Muranda said the maximum interest to be charged may not exceed 21,50% annually.

She thus called on customers to inform Namfisa of cash loan operators who overcharged.

Muranda said 277 registered microlenders operated under Namfisa's gaze, while 55 were deregistered in 2016 for various reasons, including non-compliance with registration conditions, dormancy and voluntary requests.