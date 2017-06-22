Photo: The Namibian

Naita Hishoono, one of the former 'GDR kids', views photos of Andimba Toivo ya Toivo at his house.

The call that the Ondangwa airport be renamed after Herman Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo is gaining momentum as more and more prominent members of society add their voices.

Ondangwa chief executive officer Ismael Namugongo said the council had received numerous requests that the most important airport in the northern part of the country be named after the liberation struggle icon.

He said the renaming of the airport will be on the agenda when the town council meets next week. Namugongo said those who had written to the council include well-known paediatrician Solly Amadhila.

Also supporting the call is late Ya Toivo's long-time friend and former Robben Island prisoner, Joseph Helao Shityuwete.

Speaking to The Namibian, Shityuwete said: "That is a very good idea, I support it wholeheartedly."

Former defence minister Nahas Angula also expressed support for the call, but said the process has to be kick-started by the relevant local authority.

"The responsibility lies with the local authority. The renaming process starts there," he noted.

Angula further lamented the fact that although Ondangwa was the centre of gravity for the inhuman contract labour system which Ya Toivo fought against, the town has no museum to preserve historical artefacts for public viewing.

Human rights activist Phil ya Nangoloh also added his voice to the chorus. "Renaming the Ondangwa airport after Ya Toivo would be the right thing to do. I do not think there is anybody who would oppose that idea," he said.

If approved by the town council, the recommended name change would be forwarded to the Namibia Airports Company for final consideration.