Angola: Ruling Party Pledges to Dignify Former Combatants

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party's 2017-2022 government programme entails concrete actions aimed at increasing dignity and recognition of all society of the former combatants.

The pledge came from MPLA Presidential candidate, João Lourenço, when addressing the former combatants on Wednesday.

João Lourenço argued that the economy should also contribute to the pension scheme of former combatants by making it self-sustaining and able to generate its revenues to ease the burden on the General State Budget.

Also vice president of MPLA, the politician said that the class should benefit from priorities in public offices and services, discounts on urban and inter-urban public transportation.

João Lourenço suggests the agglutination, in one, of the representative associations of the former combatants so that a single interlocutor along with State can deal with the concerns of this group.

He said his objective to meet the former combatants was not to canvassing for votes but to assure that the party will honour and continue to defend the ideals of national independence, freedom, social progress and human rights.

The party's vice president also paid tribute to the former combatants who risked their lives to contribute to the proclamation of National Independence on November 11, 1975.

The MPLA candidate deplored the fact that Angolans did not immediately benefit from the gains of independence due to external aggression, as well as internal armed conflict fuelled by world powers.

Acknowledging the gains of peace achieved on April 4, 2002, João Lourenço thanked the magnanimous and humanist spirit of a great Statesman, often treated unfairly, the President José Eduardo dos Santos.

He stated that the Angolans live in full harmony today and the country is linked by roads and in the full reconstruction of its infrastructure.

The MPLA candidate believes in building of better future, should the party wins the elections scheduled for 23 August, 2017.