Zimbabwe: Malaria Kills 10

Ten people have died of malaria countrywide in one week, while 11 836 malaria cases were reported during the week ending June 4, the Ministry of Health and Child Care Weekly Disease Surveillance System has revealed. Of the 10 deaths, two were reported at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo and one at Chiredzi District Hospital.

Mutare and Mutasa districts, both in Manicaland Province, reported one death each while Beitbridge District in Matabeleland South and Gokwe North District in the Midlands each recorded a death.

In Mashonaland Central's Mbire district, one death was reported, while Murehwa and UMP districts in Mashonaland East Province recorded a death each.

The ministry's report indicates that of the 1 713 reported cases and one death -- which translates to 14,5 percent of the infected population were children under the age of five.

Two provinces -- Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East -- reported the highest number of malaria cases. The former reported 4 918 cases while the latter reported 3 910 cases. The cumulative figures for malaria are 293 223 cases and 348 deaths since the beginning of the year.

"All provinces are being reminded to investigate all malaria deaths," reads the report.