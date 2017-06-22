Namibia: City Managers Face Reshuffle

City of Windhoek chief executive Robert Kahimise has put in motion a plan to shift at least 10 managers at the municipality, a situation that will demote some and elevate other municipal bosses.

Kahimise, who started work as CEO of the country's biggest municipality in February this year, has been plotting reforms which include shifting his top executives.

In addition, sources familiar with Kahimise's thinking said he also wants to create over 20 new positions to add to the already bloated municipal workforce.

The Namibian understands that at least 10 top managers are in line for the reshuffle, with the hardest-hit section being the property department.

This includes the municipality's manager of property management, Elly Shipiki; the strategic executive for urban planning and property development Ludwig Narib; senior property administrator Kenneth Uirab; and land delivery manager Steven Hochobeb.

Others who might be shifted are the executive for mayoral support and international relations, Christopher Eita; executive for infrastructure, water and technical services Pierre van Rensburg; and solid waste management duo Nguvitjita Kapere and Benjamin Amuenje.

The Namibian understands that several councillors were briefed on Kahimise's proposal to reshuffle managers. The proposal was set to be discussed yesterday at the municipality's management committee - a powerful political body which consists of five Swapo councillors.

If Kahimise gets his way, a host of executives will be shifted.

According to documents read out by a source, Shipiki will be shifted to be manager for corporate services. Shipiki was former chief executive Niilo Taapopi's blue-eyed boy. Taapopi promoted him from being his personal assistant to manager: housing and property in 2007.

He was charged for gross negligence by the municipality over an N$8 million housing scam, but was found not guilty in 2013.

The Namibian understands that Shipiki has accepted the new offer. The proposed changes will take Shipiki away from the powerful chief executive's office to the human resources department.

He declined to comment yesterday, saying "kindly direct this query to the office of the chief executive officer".

Kahimise wants to make the executive for urban planning and property development, Ludwig Narib, the new executive for infrastructure, water and technical services, replacing Pierre van Rensburg.

Van Rensburg will in turn replace Narib as the urban planning executive.

Narib has had a mixed tenure at the council. The aspiring chief executive has over the years been accused of stopping property projects and lacking vision for the municipality, which was as reported this week beaten by local authorities such as Oshakati and Keetmanshoop in delivering land.

Windhoek's property market continues to serve the well-heeled under his watch, but he also has his supporters.

Some property developers had complained that Narib sat on property proposals for months. However, those who support him said it's not Narib's fault, but some officials under his charge have persistently dubiously benefited from land and other deals.

Narib told The Namibian yesterday that "it's best if you speak to the chief executive officer".

It is not clear if Van Rensburg had accepted the transfer, but he is lauded by some leaders at the municipality for leading the municipality well during the drought last year.

Senior property administrator Kenneth Uirab might also be demoted to solid waste management, while land delivery manager Hochobeb might be the built environment manager, which is a downgrade.

Hochobeb was also involved in controversy in 2015 when The Namibian reported that he witnessed three illegal land transactions worth N$150 million being signed by former municipal chief executive Niilo Taapopi and chair of the management committee, Moses Shiikwa.

The municipality's solid waste management division head, Amuenje, is tipped to be the new manager for housing and land delivery. Amuenje was also dragged into controversy over how the municipality overshot its budget by N$18 million in five years.

The Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) called for Amuenje's suspension in 2012, a call enforced by the city council.

The planned reshuffle is also likely to clip the powers and influence of city executive for mayoral support and international relations Eita, who has been a go-to person for people communicating with the mayor. There is a suggestion to rename his position to manager for external relations and networking.

Kahimise's plan also includes moving solid waste management official Kapere to become head of corporate and public engagement.

According to people familiar with the proposed reshuffle, among the 20 new positions proposed by Kahimise is the chief operating officer, who will fall under the chief executive position, and will coordinate the work of all the executives.

City documents show that the municipality spent more than N$1 billion on over 2 000 workers per year.

Efforts to get comment from Kahimise were not successful. His first battle is to convince city politicians on the management committee before he goes to the full council next week.

Some councillors are already questioning Kahimise's processes. A councillor who declined to be named questioned whether the municipality's human resources policy was followed, and whether the executives got the offers in writing.

The same source questioned who had given Kahimise the mandate to reshuffle the executives, and also criticised the little time given in which to study his proposal.