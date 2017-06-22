Namibia: Geingob Wants Away With Bureaucracy

President Hage Geingob yesterday agreed with a group of business people that bureaucracy was hampering the growth of the country's economy.

Speaking about the long process of registering a company in Namibia, he said this should ideally take only one to two days.

The group met the President at State House to discuss issues raised by business people across the country and to pledge their support to him and government.

The group led by Martin Shipanga consisted of commercial and small-scale farmers and people from the construction, property development, tourism and hospitality sectors.

Among the issues raised were bureaucracy, especially at local authority offices.

Shipanga asked whether the bureaucratic red tape at local authority level can be addressed to avoid unnecessary delays.

"We are not saying we do not want to be regulated, but it takes too long to get through the red tape. If our colleagues in local government can be spoken to so that we can do business easier and faster," Shipanga said.

Geingob welcomed the visit and emphasised the need for government to work with the private sector to overcome the challenges the country faces.

He said the process to register a business takes far too long and this may be because there is no one stop shop when it comes to registration. He added that plans are to reduce the process to one or two days.

The President's adviser on constitutional affairs and private sector interface, Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi, said she had noted the concerns raised.

She echoed Geingob's sentiments that the process of registering a company should be reduced to two or three days.

"You have our support. We have taken note of the hand you extended for working together and therefore we too are extending our hand, because we believe in you and we believe in our government," Shipanga told the President on behalf of the group.

The group commended Geingob for signing the Public Private Partnership Bill into law as they understand that this will now pave the way for government to partner the business sector.

They also expressed support for foreign investment, but that it would be ideal if investors concentrate more on manufacturing, not trading.

Shipanga said while they were not afraid of competition, they would appreciate it if government found a way to protect them as investors in the business market.

In response Geingob said the Protection of Investment Act is there to protect all business people.

About people complaining about Chinese businesses Geingob said inasmuch as there are good and bad Namibian business people, there are also good and bad Chinese business people and that will be dealt with accordingly if they break the law.

Acknowledging that Namibia is going through an economic downturn, Geingob said things are getting better as cash flow is about to improve.