Angola: Banco Keve Inaugurates New Branch in Camama

Luanda — A new branch of Banco Keve was inaugurated Tuesday in Camama Urban District, Luanda, thus expanding to 63 the number of branch of this financial institution in the country.

The new branch, inaugurated by the executive vice-president of the Bank, Rui Minguês, has seven employees and will offer various services and products, such as deposits, credit and carry out transactions for companies and individuals.

On the occasion, Rui Mingues, who highlighted the importance of the customer in the growth of Banco Keve, called attention to the employees to provide service with cordiality, respect and education, values for which the institution is guided, so that each customer is satisfied by the services.

He stressed that the bank will continue supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, families and citizens with self-employment.

According to the manager, the bank is present in all areas of the country's economy and ready responds to market needs.

Regarding the bank's social actions, he said that the banking institution has a policy of collaboration and participation in work, essentially aimed for health, education and culture.

He encouraged the business class to look at difficulties as a source of opportunity, indicating that this spirit with which the bank has looked for that less good moment of the country's economy.

Banco Keve has been created for more than 13 years in Angola with at least 160.000 customers and is present in 12 of the country's 18 provinces.