Angola: Casa-Ce Leader Satisfied With Zaire Visit

Nzeto — Judging from the turn-out of militants, sympathisers and member of the public, the five-day visit the opposition CASA-CE coalition paid to northern Zaire province surpassed all expectations.

This was said Wednesday in Nzeto, Zaire, by the coalition leader, Abel Chivukuvuku

The politician was speaking to journalists at the end of the five-day tour of the Zaire municipalities of Mbanza Congo, Soyo and Nzeto, as part of the ongoing electoral pre-campaign

Abel Chivukuvuku considered Zaire province one of his organisation's strongholds, taking into account the large number of supporters.

"I consider positive the few days visit to Zaire province. In all municipalities we went to we were much welcomed by the CASA-CE militants, friends and sympathisers," he said.

He added that alike in other regions of the country where he has been, the population of northern Zaire province also expressed the wish to actively participate in the forthcoming 23 August election.

"Should there be a fair, free and transparent election in August, I believe there will be change in the country," he stated.

On the occasion, Abel Chivukuvuku appealed to CASA-CE militants, sympathisers and friends to adopt a proper attitude during the electoral process.

During his stay in Zaire, Abel Chivukuvuku, accompanied by members of the coalition, worked in four of the six municipalities of the province.