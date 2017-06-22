Namibia: Farmers Urged to Honour Lease Agreements

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua has advised resettled farmers in the region to stop subleasing their farms due to the lack of farming land.

She was speaking during her state of the region address in Windhoek, where she announced that the region has received more than 4 000 resettlement applications since last year.

She said although there were a number of farming units made available during the 2016/17 year countrywide, the region only managed to get two farms for the resettlement programme.

Out of the 4 000 applications the region received, only 11 were approved by the land reform ministry.

"The scarcity of agricultural land in the Khomas region and beyond is one of the challenges that the land reform programme will continue to face.

"There is growing demand for resettlement in the region, hence competition (for land) has become high," she stated.

The governor thus urged resettled farmers in the region to take their lease agreements seriously, and not to sublease or keep the farms idle.

McLeod-Katjirua said although Khomas received the biggest budget in the 2016/17 financial year, the region experienced a number of challenges such as urban land delivery, inadequate water supply and youth unemployment, among others.

On residential land, the governor said the City of Windhoek approved a total of 399 single residential erven to be allocated to young people between the ages of 16 and 35, the city's staff members, those on the city's waiting list, and the housing pilot project.

The city has identified about

2 267 residential erven to be serviced through PPP projects to accelerate land delivery, and will also upgrade various informal settlements in Windhoek.

The governor, however, expressed concern over the limited resources for land delivery in the city.

"There is a substantial cost associated with these projects, and it can only be done as financial resources are made available," she noted.

McLeod-Katjirua also announced that the land reform ministry has introduced an initiative to ensure that resettlement farmers receive training in basic farming techniques before being resettled on farms.

She said the initiative will equip farmers with basic skills and knowledge in farming to enable them to farm sustainably.

On another front, the governor acknowledged progress made towards economic growth and job creation in the region.

She, however, expressed concern over the growing number of unemployed youths. The rate of unemployment had risen from 32,1% since 2014 to 37,5% in 2016.

The governor also commended the environment and tourism ministry for its contribution to the economic sector, adding that despite government budget cuts, the tourism industry performed well when compared to other sectors.

McLeod-Katjirua also revealed that the industrialisation ministry has introduced a number of programmes to support SMEs and informal entrepreneurs to address the various challenges they face.

About 18 entrepreneurs were assisted with production equipment, and eleven others assisted financially to undergo basic business and financial management training.

About 73 "struggle kids" from the Khomas region have also been taken for training by the sports ministry through the Office of the Prime Minister, she said.

Governor of Khomas Laura McLeod-Katjirua delivered the Khomas state of the region address yesterday.