A policeman in Luanshya has shot dead his wife in full view of her mother before shooting himself as the parties attempted to resolve a marital dispute.

Copperbelt Commissioner of Police Charity Katanga who confirmed the incident in an interview said that Kelvin Kabaso, 25, a police Constable of house number 138 Levy Chito police camp shot dead his wife Febby Chabamba, 23, also a police officer and later shot himself, but sustained injuries.

Ms Katanga said the suspect who was assigned to duty on the second class area had gone home where he entered the house and threatened to shoot his wife in the presence of her mother who had been called to help resolve their marital problems.

She said the incident happened around 09:00 hours yesterday when Mr Kabaso went outside, where the wife was, and that it was at that point that his colleague only identified as Sergeant Lungu tried to calm the situation, but the suspect was already agitated and charged at his colleague.

"We have a case of murder, which occurred today (yesterday) around 09:25 hours in which woman Constable Chabamba was killed by her husband Constable Kabaso of the same address following a marital dispute.

"Sgt Lungu tried to prevent him from shooting, but after threatening him, he ran away. He moved out and eventually shot the wife on the left side of her chest above the shoulder," she said.

Ms Katanga said he later went into the house, where he shot himself through the mouth and sustained a bullet wound to the cheek.

She said the deceased sustained bullet wounds and died on her way to Thompson Hospital.

Ms Katanga said a docket of murder had been opened for Mr Kabaso whose condition could not be treated at Thompson Hospital and was transferred to Ndola Teaching Hospital.

Ms Katanga said it was unfortunate that 'lethal' weapons were being used among police officers.

She said there was need for stress and anger management among law enforcement officers.

In another incident a 66-year-old man identified as Bruno Bwalya of Mushili has committed suicide by taking brufen and an unknown liquid.

Ms Katanga said Mr Bwalya was found dead in his vehicle, a gray Toyota Corolla registration number ACV 5327, by Luckson Mwango a security guard at Ndola Teaching Hospital who reported the matter to the police.

"The deceased was identified using the national registration card acquired from Ndola. A sachet of brufen was found on the scene together with a bottle containing some remains of liquid and white particles. He was found with a note saying 'allow me to rest in peace," she said.