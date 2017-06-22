22 June 2017

Ghanaian Chronicle (Accra)

Ghana: Traders to Be Relocated to Race Course

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sebastian R. Freiku

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is making moves to resettle traders at the Race Course, as the Kejetia project nears completion.

The KMA has engaged Contracta Engenharia Limited, contractor of the Kumasi Kejetia Redevelopment Project, to prepare a site at the Race Course for the relocation of traders currently plying their trade on streets along the Kejetia project.

The arrangement is part of steps being taken to improve the Race Course site for both vehicles and petty traders.

The contractors are due to commence work on the road network around the Kejetia project, hence the relocation, to ease congestion at the project site.

The contractor has since inspected the site to commence work on the drainage systems to avoid flooding when the traders are settled there.

Ghana

Fishermen Agree to Put a Stop to Light Fishing

Fishermen in the coastal regions of the country have agreed to put a stop to light fishing as a measure of arresting the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghanaian Chronicle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.