Ghana: Traders to Be Relocated to Race Course

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) is making moves to resettle traders at the Race Course, as the Kejetia project nears completion.

The KMA has engaged Contracta Engenharia Limited, contractor of the Kumasi Kejetia Redevelopment Project, to prepare a site at the Race Course for the relocation of traders currently plying their trade on streets along the Kejetia project.

The arrangement is part of steps being taken to improve the Race Course site for both vehicles and petty traders.

The contractors are due to commence work on the road network around the Kejetia project, hence the relocation, to ease congestion at the project site.

The contractor has since inspected the site to commence work on the drainage systems to avoid flooding when the traders are settled there.