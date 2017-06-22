Gambia: Solution Bay Spirituality Movement Donates Food Items to Jeshwang Prison

Solution Bay Spirituality, a secular movement in The Gambia, over the weekend donated bags of rice, cooking oil and tomato paste to Jeshwang Prison Service.

The movement set up by a Senegalese Sheikh Baba Jallow in 2014, was meant to help reduce crises in the world, especially in Senegal and The Gambia.

Omar Dodou Mbye, Chairperson of Solution Bay Spirituality in The Gambia, explained that the founder chose spirituality because human beings have similarities among themselves.

He said with spirituality, there would be no room for hatred or jealousy, adding that this was why Solution Bay Spirituality was established.

He said since the inception of the movement, they have been trying their utmost best to tackle some of the issues in The Gambia and in Senegal.

He further explained that the reason for having prison in mind was because being a prisoner does not mean he or she should be marginalized.

For his part, Lamin Sowe, commissioner of operation at prison, expressed delight to receiving the gesture by the movement.

He said prisoners are human beings like everyone, explaining that anybody could be a prisoner at anytime.

He appealed to the general public, NGOs, and philanthropists to render support to the prisoners' so that they would have a meaningful life after prison.

He thanked the donors both for their kind gesture and having prisoners at heart.

For his part, the head of donors and adviser, Sheikh Abdourahman Bah, also expressed gratitude to the heads and staff of the prison services, adding that the gesture was a way the movement could show love and concern to the inmates.

He remarked that prisoners should be remembered in our everyday live as they are our brothers and sisters and they deserve to be loved and remembered.

He said the movement would in their own way continue to render support to those affected and the less privileged.

Buba Jatta, Commissioner of Prisons, said people are getting more positive ideas about prison; as their role was to reform, rehabilitate and reintegrate, adding that the imams and pastors are helping them in the reform, rehabilitation and reintegration process.