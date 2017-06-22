22 June 2017

Gambia: UTG Alumnus Steals the Show in Turkey

By Sangkalang Marong, Glife

The institution's management may have been embroiled in some administrative bickering of late, but the students of the University of The Gambia (UTG) continue to excel in different areas of endeavour, professional and academic, around the world.

Mr Touray has a BSc. in Chemistry with a minor in Biology at UTG. He graduated as the most outstanding chemistry student of the 2013 UTG's graduating class. He worked for Kotu Senior Secondary School as a chemistry teacher and later joined the Medical Research Council as an intern in the molecular diagnostics platform before being appointed as trainee scientific officer in the malaria research platform, MRC Gambia.

In September 2014, he was awarded an MSc. scholarship by the Turkish government to study biochemistry which he has just completed and graduated as the most outstanding student.

Speaking to GLife on his outstanding achievement, Mr Touray paid tribute to his family and well-wishers who continued to encourage and support him in his educational development endeavours.

In his own words: "I am very much humbled by the congratulatory messages and prayers I received from family, friends and well-wishers. I would like to say a very big thank you to each and everyone. In addition, I specifically thank my brother, Lamin N. Touray and his family, for the selfless support they have always rendered to me during my entire academic journey."

