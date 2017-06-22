22 June 2017

Gambia: GFF Confirms Gambia's Involvement in Wafu Zone a Tourney

By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Football Federation has confirmed Gambia's participation in the WAFU Zone A football tournament to be hosted in Ghana in September 2017.

The sub-regional football tournament is set to attract countries within WAFU zone A to be played in Takorade and Cape Coast.

The Gambia will be anxious to present a formidable squad for the sub-regional football tournament to boost their hopes of lifting the championship.

The tournament is organised by WAFU Zone A Committee and to be sponsored by Fox.

