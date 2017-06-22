Gambia: SBEC Donates to SOS Orphanage

The student council of Sbec International School yesterday donated materials and school items to the SOS Orphanage in Bakoteh.

The project was set up by the social committee comprising parents, teachers and students of Sbec International School with the sole aim of sharing and caring for the less opportune in society.

This, the first official presentation done by the Sbec student council, included a chunk of school materials, shoes, clothes among other things.

Speaking on the occasion, Harry Koroma, the deputy Head of Academics of Sbec International School, said the initiative was a new one which started this year after a survey was conducted to see how best they could improve on their delivery in the school.

"We found out that we need to teach them how to appreciate and share and be responsible for their communities and for themselves," he said.

Mr Koroma said they hope to instill a sense of self-confidence and trust in the students.

He added that these values of self pride in helping others in need would make the students grow up to be responsible leaders who would want to help, care and feel the pain of others in their communities.

Mr Koroma revealed that the school has been involved in a series of charitable donations in various capacities.

For their part, Marie Ogundare and Lenja Guenther, Parent and Social Committee member respectively, said it was a privilege to be involved in the student council's first activity since their establishment in helping the needy and less privileged through charitable donations.

"We came up with this idea to raise funds for charity and teach our children about sharing and caring for the less privileged in the society".

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Noe Tabbal, student of Sbec International School, said they felt good to be sharing, especially in the month of Ramadan.

"I feel good coming here and I hope to continue doing some projects with the student council because it's good to share," he said.

He disclosed that this was the first of its kind that the student council of Sbec International School has embarked on; an official charitable activity outside its school domain.

The new charity project initiated this year by the student council promises to cater for their counterparts across the nook and cranny of the country, who are not well off.