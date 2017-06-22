21 June 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Premium Pension Takes CPs Campaign to NYSC Camp

By Ebere Nwoji

In an effort to widen knowledge on the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and encourage early savings into the scheme among working youths, Premium Pension Limited, one of the licensed Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) in the country has kicked off a youth inclusive pension enlightenment campaign tagged 'Make It Happen'.

The pension fund administrator, said with the Campaign, it is targeting the youths to deepen the CPS and widen its appeal.

Encouraging the youths to key into the scheme early enough, Chief Marketing Officer of the company, Kabir Tijani, during a courtesy visit to the National Youth Corps (NYSC) orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja Lagos recently, stated: "The Contributory Pension Scheme is most beneficial and yields the most results on retirement if contribution is started early enough in one's career."

According to him, gone are the days when pension was only associated with old age.

He said the campaign is geared towards promoting skills acquisition as a guarantee to the good life in future.

"Our 'Make it Happen' celebrates 'Made in Nigeria' businesses" continued Tijjani.

He added: "Through the campaign, we will promote and support youth corp members with entrepreneurial skills."

He said the campaign, which is in form of a competition requires entrants or participants to make a one-minute video displaying their business or skill. The video is then uploaded on Twitter or Instagram with the Make it Happen hashtag.

He said the most inspiring of these entries after evaluation by a panel of judges wins a cash prize of N250,00, adding that there are also other consolation prizes.

