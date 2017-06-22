Nigeria: Mining - Govt Inaugurates Devt Partners, Donor Agencies Coordination Group

Abuja — In a bid to maximise supports of international bodies and foreign governments in ensuring sustainable growth in the mining and mineral sector, the federal government has inaugurated the Development Partner and Donor Agencies Coordination Group on Mining.

Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, while inaugurating the group in Abuja, hinted that the forum would serve as a platform where development partners and donor agencies meet to review, coordinate and synergise their programmes with the aim of increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of assistance provided to the mining sector.

Fayemi stated that the government was doing a lot to restore the country's lost glory in the minerals and mining sector, adding it means more than simply re-enacting the past.

According to him, "It involves improving governance, transparency and accountability, building an investor-friendly regulatory environment, making the sector more inclusive for artisanal miners and women, and so much more."

He noted: "The launching of the group will chart ways towards accelerating implementation of the roadmap and invariably the needed impact of mining on the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

"This should be a forum where partners and agencies meet to review, coordinate and synergise their programs with the aim of increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of assistance provided to the sector."

The minister stated that the government was driving a public sector-enabled and private sector-led mineral sector transformation and look forward to the support of the development community in achieving the set goals.

"The Mining Roadmap was both consultative and inclusive in order to meet the mandate and secure the greatest benefits of Nigeria and its citizens. The document, he pointed out is aimed at tackling inherent challenges in the sector and repositioning the country for a self-sustained inclusive growth.

"This is with the goal of raising mining's overall direct contribution to GDP from 0.34 per cent in 2015 to over 3 per cent in the next ten years. Attaining this goal is in line with the Nigerian government's vision to develop a well-diversified economy and reduce the over-reliance on crude oil through agriculture and mining.

"I should emphasise that we have domesticated the provisions of the African Mining Vision (AMV) adopted in February 2009 during the African Union Summit in the roadmap" he added.

Fayemi highlighted the ongoing policy reforms and achievements as well as the efforts made so far towards implementing the roadmap.

He disclosed that as the number of partners and agencies willing to support the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development continues to increase, there was need for a Development Partners and Donor Agencies Coordination Group on Mining, saying the establishment of the body was not new in the country or in development community.

Continuing: he said: "Aside the international bodies, the Minister disclosed that the ministry was also working in collaboration with some sister ministries notably Ministry of Budget and Planning, Ministry of Transport; Ministry of Power Works and Housing (on infrastructure), Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources (on agro minerals)."