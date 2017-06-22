21 June 2017

Nigeria: Two Abandoned Babies, One Boy Found in Osun

By Yinka Kolawole

Osogbo — The Osun State Government has announced that it found two-newly born babies and a three-year-old-boy in different towns in the state.

Two newly born baby-girls were found at Oke-Ako and Moro areas of Ikire in Irewole Local Government of the state Tuesday.

Also, a three-year-old boy was found under a tree at Imesile yesterday.

A statement from the Ministry of Social Protection, Sports and Special Needs, signed by the Coordinating Director, Mrs. Grace Adegoke, said the two babies were abandoned while the three-year-old boy was found under a tree at Imesile by a good Samaritan who took him to the police.

The statement urged members who have information on the found babies to report to the nearest police station or the ministry.

