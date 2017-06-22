Nigeria: Police Academy Violating Rights of Muslim Cadets, Group Alleges

Jos — Muslim Youth Society of Nigeria (MYSC) says the Police Academy,Wudil in Kano state, has been violating the rights of Muslim cadets since its inception in 2013 for not allowing them holidays over Sallah.

In a statement, the group's president Nasir Ahmad noted that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria prohibits discrimination against any individual on the ground of their religion or social status.

He said since 2013, Muslims Cadet have never been allowed to home to celebrate Sallah with their families while each year, during Christmas their Christian counterparts are allowed to on long vocation.

The statement further alleged that often times during examination, the management fixed exams for cadets during Friday Juma'at prayers which denied Muslims cadets to attend prayers.

The group urged the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris to look into the said matter and proffer solution, adding that the right of the religion of Muslims cadet should also be respected like that of their Christian counterparts