21 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Academy Violating Rights of Muslim Cadets, Group Alleges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bashir Liman

Jos — Muslim Youth Society of Nigeria (MYSC) says the Police Academy,Wudil in Kano state, has been violating the rights of Muslim cadets since its inception in 2013 for not allowing them holidays over Sallah.

In a statement, the group's president Nasir Ahmad noted that the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria prohibits discrimination against any individual on the ground of their religion or social status.

He said since 2013, Muslims Cadet have never been allowed to home to celebrate Sallah with their families while each year, during Christmas their Christian counterparts are allowed to on long vocation.

The statement further alleged that often times during examination, the management fixed exams for cadets during Friday Juma'at prayers which denied Muslims cadets to attend prayers.

The group urged the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris to look into the said matter and proffer solution, adding that the right of the religion of Muslims cadet should also be respected like that of their Christian counterparts

Nigeria

Survivors Tell of Boko Haram Ambush of Secure Convoy

Some survivors of the Tuesday morning ambush on a convoy of dozens of vehicles under armed escort have narrated their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.