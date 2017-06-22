21 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Indonesia to Build 10,000 Barrels Per Day Refinery in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Adugbo

An Indonesian firm, PT Intim Perkasa Nigeria Ltd, a subsidiary of PT Intim Perkasa, Indonesia, has indicated interest to build a refinery in Nigeria.

Mr. Adi Hartadi, the Head of Investor Relations of PTPP (Persero) Tbk, partners to PT Intim Perkasa Nigeria Ltd, who disclosed this in Abuja during a business meeting with the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru, stated that the proposed refinery would be located in Akwa Ibom State.

The refinery, a modular one, will have refining capacity for 10,000 barrels per stream day.

Mr Hartadi stated that their company has more than 50 years of experience in construction and engineering and it was desirous of diversifying into downstream operations in Nigeria.

Responding, the NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr. Maikanti Baru, who was represented by the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Refineries and Petrochemicals, Engr. Anigbor Kragha, stated that NNPC placed high premium on investment in the nation's refining sector.

The GMD stated that the Corporation had a Greenfield Refinery Department that specialized in new refinery projects and also provided professional support to potential investors in modular refinery in the country in line with the Federal Government policy on modular refineries.

He explained that the country's three refineries with a combined capacity of 445,000bpd could not function optimally over the years due to lack of investment, adding that NNPC would give necessary support to the Indonesian Company.

He explained that given Nigeria's expected population, by 2025, more than 40 million litres of petrol would be required for local consumption, adding that the combined capacity of the nation's 3 refineries would only be able to satisfy just above 50 per cent of the projected local demand.

He expressed optimism that with this kind of investment coming steadily, Nigeria could serve as a regional hub of refined petroleum products for West Africa and beyond.

Nigeria

Survivors Tell of Boko Haram Ambush of Secure Convoy

Some survivors of the Tuesday morning ambush on a convoy of dozens of vehicles under armed escort have narrated their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.