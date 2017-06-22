21 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria, Germany Seal N3.5 Billion Polio Aid Deal

By Abdullateef Salau

Nigeria and Germany have signed on to a ‎N3.5 billion (€10 million) aid agreement to eradicate polio in Nigeria.

Foreign affairs minister Geoffrey Onyeama, signing on behalf of Nigeria in Abuja, said the grant would facilitate Nigeria's quest to totally eradicate polio in the country.

"As you know we have come very close to eradicating polio in the world, but you know there are still one or two issues. And the problem we have in the north east has exacerbate the situation and made it more difficult to eradicate.

"However we really appreciate the fact that they are partners who has taken with us," the minister said.

German Ambassador to Nigeria, Bernhard Schlagheck signed for his government.

"We have engaged with the government of Nigeria for some time mostly under the assistance of the WHO and we want to continue with our engagement," he said.

"We want to increase and consolidate our engagement and that is actually what we just did, I hope very much that polio will be removed from the country before long," he added.

