Uganda: SMEs to Get 20 Percent of Land in Industrial Parks

Kampala — The Uganda Investments Authority (UIA) has promised to reserve 10 acres (20 per cent) of land in all government industrial parks to accommodate Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) that are involved in value addition activities.

This was revealed by Ms Jolly Kaguhangire, the authority's executive director during the second UIA consultative investment conference at Hotel Africana on Wednesday under the theme: "Your investment is our business".

She said UIA is committed to promote local investment by introducing new and good policies for local investments so that foreign direct investment acts just as a supplement towards Uganda's national development.

"As the body responsible for investment, we want local investors to take a lead in the country's industrialisation process and we want to help small investors so that they can also grow into large investors who qualify to get bigger chunks of land in industrial parks. We have thus reserved 10 acres of land in the industrial parks for those individuals who are involved in value addition," Ms Kaguhangire added.

Government wants to develop 22 industrial parks across the country and Ms Kaguhangire says this will lead to equal distribution of industries which will give every Ugandan a chance to engage in production.

She said these parks are for every Ugandan, the reason UIA will allocate free working space to small scale business people involved in value addition and urges every one with capacity to apply to UIA for working space in any industrial park.

"I call upon the youths to be innovative and have a saving culture so that they can take up this opportunity instead of focusing on formal employment that is less rewarding," she added.

She also urged small investor to organize themselves into group so that they can easily benefit and get training from UIA to help them grow their businesses.

The director SMEs at UIA, Mr Basil Ajer, advised the enterprises to utilise the authority so that they can be connected to bigger organisations that they can partner with to enable them grow.

He said it is the authority's mandate to help SMEs grow, the reason 20 per cent of the land in industrial parks is going to be reserved for them.

"We work with districts to compile data of all SME's so that we can train and connect those who come to us for help. However they should be able to mobilise their own funds to start business because UIA does not have that budget," Mr Ajer added.