Photo: Benson Momanyi/The Nation

Chief Justice David Maraga at Kisii Law Courts on June 21, 2017.

The Judiciary and the National Super Alliance were at loggerheads on Thursday after Chief Justice David Maraga said courts are doing everything possible to ensure that this year's General Election is held on time. This was moments after Nasa had filed a case to stop the printing of ballots by a Dubai-based company.

Nasa had just made real its threat to try and block the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission from proceeding with the printing of ballots for the August 8 election by the Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing company.

In the suit, Nasa challenges the IEBC's decision to single source the Sh2.5 billion tender award for ballots as well as result forms for the presidential elections.

The IEBC has already signed a contract with Al Ghurair, which is listed as an interested party in the case, to print the election materials.

Through lawyer Jackson Awele, Nasa accuses the IEBC of going ahead with the tender and signing the contract without consulting stakeholders.

The alliance also says the IEBC has ignored pleas from religious leaders and civil society to make the award more transparent and gone ahead to single-handedly select, award and implement its decision.

In Homa Bay, Chief Justice Maraga said the judiciary will strive to ensure the elections are held as planned and this will be reflected in the judgments made on election-related cases. He said they were yet to determine at least 18 cases filed in the High Court arising from disputed political party primaries.

"We have been forced to frantically look for judges to come and hear these matters because we know that at least 45 days from the date of elections, the electoral commission should have the entire list so that they can print ballot papers," he said after laying the foundation stone for the construction of a Sh367 million High Court building.

'NO QUESTION'

The Chief Justice said: "We, therefore, don't want to hamper the (election) process. If we do so in any way, it is going to interfere with the elections. There is no question of us not holding a General Election on August 8. We must, therefore, all work together and have the General Election held as required by law".

He said: "The judiciary is ready to do its part. All we are praying for is we have peaceful elections. Let us all know that we have a country. Elections come and go, but we have a country, which we must keep together. We will perform our duty and decide the cases which will be placed before us on the basis of the evidence and the law. So that we continue getting public confidence in whatever we are doing".

POSTPONING PROCESS

The Nasa case could mean postponing the election. A new printer, if picked, will require a long time to procure huge quantities of security paper and go through the process of designing and seeking approval of ballots and other documents. The Dubai printer has done the printing for the IEBC for the past three years.

In the suit papers, Nasa says it fears fairness in the elections could be undermined by an existing relationship between Al Ghurair's directors and President Uhuru Kenyatta together with the cpmpany's previous record in other countries.

The IEBC announced on June 15 that the printing of ballots would begin on June 24 and end on July 18.

Nasa argues that the manner in which the award of the tender was done undermines the integrity of the forthcoming election in favour of specific presidential candidates.

"(The) IEBC selectively elevated competence, cost of effectiveness and other similar factors above other equally important constitutional principles of transparency, inclusivity and accountability expected of every procurement process by a state organ in order to justify the biased as well as predetermined award to Al Ghurair," Mr Awele said.

NOT FIRST

It is not the first time that Nasa has challenged the tender award to Dubai based Al Ghurair, having first done so in December last year when it sued the IEBC and the Public Procurement Administrative Review Board.

It argued at the time that the specification of the ballots for elections, declaration forms as well as poll registers as contained in the tender documents were not in conformity with the requirements of the Election Laws and the integrated electronic electoral system.

On February 13, High Court Judge George Odunga quashed the tender award but the IEBC moved to the Court of Appeal which allowed the process to go ahead.

WOULD INTERFERE

Appellate Judges Alnashir Visram, Wanjiru Karanja and Jamilla Mohammed on March 10 ruled that stopping it would interfere with preparations for the elections.

However, the judges agreed with opposition's arguments that there was a need for a fresh tendering process.

Speaking in Nyeri on Thursday at a campaign rally, President Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto accused the opposition of plotting to sabotage the election.

They claimed Mr Odinga lacks the confidence to face voters and was therefore using every possible means to stall the election process.

They said the latest case filed by the opposition was an indication that they are not ready for the contest and were using the courts to deny other Kenyans the right to vote.