Tanzania: Tigo Tanzania Invests U.S.$70 Million to Expand Network

Dar es Salaam — Tigo Tanzania is investing $70 million (over Sh150 billion) in 2017 as the mobile operator is expanding network to tap the potential of growing demand for data services in the country.

Last year, the company, which is the second largest in Tanzania in terms of subscriptions invested $75 million (over Sh160 billion) and managed to add new 535 sites with 3G technology and upgraded 408 towers of 3G into 4G, it said on Thursday.

"As we continue to grow, network expansion and modernization is mandatory for provision of quality services. The demand for data services is growing due to availability of data enabled devices. Therefore, we are expanding 3G and 4G network in both rural and semi-urban areas of the country," said Tigo's chief technology information officer Jerome Albou at a meeting with journalists.

"It's important to note that network improvement is done based on customer surveys, economic activities, penetration of data-enabled devices and feedback from other stakeholders like the regulator and the ministry responsible for communications," he added.

By end of March, Tigo Tanzania had 11.2 million subscribers thus trailing behind Vodacom that has 12.6 million users, according to Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA). It is followed by Airtel at 10.2 million subscribers and Zantel at one million subscribers.

Tigo also submitted application to Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA) to offload 25 per cent of the company to comply with the requirement of the Electronic and Postal Communications Act 2010 to telecommunication companies.

The initial public offering is waiting for approvals.