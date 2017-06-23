Tanzania: Government Forms Salary Regulatory Body

Dodoma — The Tanzanian government has formed a special body for regulating salaries in the public service sector.

The deputy minister in the Presidents' Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Selemani Jafo, told Parliament Thursday that after the completion of the nation-wide exercise of verification of academic qualifications of public servants, the new body would overhaul the whole salary system.

"The body is tasked with sorting out all salary-related problems among civil servants," Mr Jafo said when responding to a question by Singida Urban MP Mussa Sima (CCM) who wanted to know when the government would start paying responsibility and teaching allowances to teachers.

For her part, Special Seats MP Riziki Mngwali (CUF) said there were some teachers that were promoted and started receiving new salaries for at least three months, but later on, the new salaries were stopped by the government.

Replying, Minister Jafo said teaching allowances are now included in teachers' salaries in order to improve their benefits during retirement.

"It's true; we decided to suspend new salary payments in order to give room for verification of academic certificates. There were numerous contentious issues among civil servants and that's why more than 19,000 public servants have been identified to possess fake qualifications," he explained.

He expressed that, the former body was for ensuring that all public servants were remunerated according to their academic levels and occupation status.