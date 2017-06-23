22 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Employment Agents Reminded to Adhere to National Laws

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The government has warned employment agencies in the country about exporting girls and women to work in Arab emirates without adhering to the country's laws.

The warning was issued by deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled Anthony Mavunde in the Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Mavunde admitted that there were some employment agencies, which did not adhere to national laws and regulations.

According to him all agents are supposed to be approved by Tanzania Employment Agency (TaESA).

Mr Mavunde was responding to Rombo MP Joseph Selasini (Chadema), who wanted to know the government's position on the agents, which were exporting girls and women to other countries without observing the country's laws and regulations.

In basic question Chambani MP Ussi Pondeza (CCM) asked the government, when it would sign the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention on Decent Work for Domestic Workers, 2011.

"The Employment and Labour Relations Act, 2004 seems to be outdated with regard to the current situation. When will the government draft a Bill to amendment this Act to make it relevant to the current situation?" he asked.

Moreover, he added that the agencies must also consult Tanzanian embassies abroad about send citizens to work overseas.

"The government is still perusing the ILO's Convention on Decent Work for Domestic Workers to satisfy itself before rushing into signing it," he noted.

Mr Mavunde added that only 23 countries had so far signed the document out of 189 ILO members countries.

Tanzania

Ugandans Turn to Dar es Salaam Port As Kenya Polls Close in

With about six weeks left for Kenyans to go to the polls, the private sector in neighbouring states are now beginning to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.