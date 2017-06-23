Tanzania: Employment Agents Reminded to Adhere to National Laws

Dodoma — The government has warned employment agencies in the country about exporting girls and women to work in Arab emirates without adhering to the country's laws.

The warning was issued by deputy minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and Disabled Anthony Mavunde in the Parliament on Thursday.

Mr Mavunde admitted that there were some employment agencies, which did not adhere to national laws and regulations.

According to him all agents are supposed to be approved by Tanzania Employment Agency (TaESA).

Mr Mavunde was responding to Rombo MP Joseph Selasini (Chadema), who wanted to know the government's position on the agents, which were exporting girls and women to other countries without observing the country's laws and regulations.

In basic question Chambani MP Ussi Pondeza (CCM) asked the government, when it would sign the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention on Decent Work for Domestic Workers, 2011.

"The Employment and Labour Relations Act, 2004 seems to be outdated with regard to the current situation. When will the government draft a Bill to amendment this Act to make it relevant to the current situation?" he asked.

Moreover, he added that the agencies must also consult Tanzanian embassies abroad about send citizens to work overseas.

"The government is still perusing the ILO's Convention on Decent Work for Domestic Workers to satisfy itself before rushing into signing it," he noted.

Mr Mavunde added that only 23 countries had so far signed the document out of 189 ILO members countries.